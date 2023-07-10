JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Is Currently 3.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $8.93 price per share at the time. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that JetBlue Issues Statement on Its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today issued the following statement regarding its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines:

JetBlue’s unique model has successfully disrupted the industry for well over 20 years, and we decided to enter into the NEA as a creative solution to bring more of the JetBlue Effect to customers in New York and Boston, where our growth has been challenged by constraints outside of our control. By all measures, it succeeded. As a direct result of the NEA, customers benefitted from more of JetBlue’s low-fare, high-quality service than ever. We’ve increased capacity, added new routes and destinations, brought down fares, provided JetBlue-American flight connections that are a real alternative to Delta and United, and expanded the value of our loyalty program benefits to customers.

JetBlue Airways Corporation represents 327.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.84 billion with the latest information. JBLU stock price has been found in the range of $8.68 to $9.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.60M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 9227693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 20.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.30 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

