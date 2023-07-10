Intel Corporation [INTC] is 20.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.22%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Intel to Report Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report second-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -13.90%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.63. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $133.35 billion, with 4.15 billion shares outstanding and 4.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.88M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 28326545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $31.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.38, while it was recorded at 32.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 6.62%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details