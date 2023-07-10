iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] Stock trading around $0.11 per share: What’s Next?

iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: IMBI] loss -18.52% or -0.03 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 21546606 shares. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM that iMedia Brands Enters into an Asset and Equity Purchase Agreement with RNN National Media Group.

Transaction to be Consummated Through Court-Supervised Process.

It opened the trading session at $0.115, the shares rose to $0.122 and dropped to $0.105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMBI points out that the company has recorded -82.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, IMBI reached to a volume of 21546606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMBI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for iMedia Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iMedia Brands Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for IMBI stock

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.73. With this latest performance, IMBI shares dropped by -38.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1987, while it was recorded at 0.1301 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4978 for the last 200 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.01. iMedia Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.50.

iMedia Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iMedia Brands Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]