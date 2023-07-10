For Nikola Corporation [NKLA], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] traded at a high on 07/07/23, posting a 8.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NIKOLA ADJOURNS AND WILL RECONVENE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON AUGUST 3, 2023.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned to August 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Pacific Time.

Nikola has received the requisite number of votes to approve all the proposals except for Proposal 2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 49207847 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nikola Corporation stands at 12.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.11%.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $931.80 million, with 549.69 million shares outstanding and 324.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.97M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 49207847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 160.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9255, while it was recorded at 1.3780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0465 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]