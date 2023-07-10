For Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL], Analyst sees a rise to $54. What next?

Castle Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CSTL] surged by $7.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.96 during the day while it closed the day at $20.30. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Castle Biosciences to Present New DecisionDx®-SCC and DecisionDx®-Melanoma Data at the American Head & Neck Society’s (AHNS) 11th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will present new data on its gene expression profile (GEP) risk-stratification test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), DecisionDx®-SCC, and its GEP risk-stratification test for patients with cutaneous melanoma (CM), DecisionDx®-Melanoma, at the American Head & Neck Society’s (AHNS) 11th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer, being held July 8-12 in Montréal, QC, Canada.

Castle’s podium presentation on DecisionDx-SCC will share data demonstrating significantly improved metastatic risk prediction in patients with SCC of the head and neck (SCC-HN) when the test’s results are used both independently and in conjunction with American Joint Committee on Cancer 8th edition (AJCC8) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) staging systems. Details are as follows:.

Castle Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 53.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSTL stock has declined by -8.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.27% and lost -13.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CSTL stock reached $354.44 million, with 26.61 million shares outstanding and 25.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 488.35K shares, CSTL reached a trading volume of 12768136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTL shares is $33.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Castle Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castle Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.29.

CSTL stock trade performance evaluation

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.09. With this latest performance, CSTL shares gained by 37.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.01, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.60 for the last 200 days.

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.51 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Castle Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.99.

Return on Total Capital for CSTL is now -21.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.33. Additionally, CSTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] managed to generate an average of -$123,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Castle Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]: Insider Ownership positions