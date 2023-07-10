Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -32.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.14%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM that Faraday Future Announces Additional Proposal for the Recently Announced Special Meeting of Stockholders to Limit the Company’s Authorized Shares Available for Issuance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF,” “Faraday Future,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced an additional proposal for the recently announced special meeting of stockholders to limit the Company’s authorized shares available for issuance.

The Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”) approved an additional proposal for approval by the Company’s stockholders at the upcoming special meeting. The previously disclosed proposal to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-90 would hold the existing authorized shares unchanged, effectively expanding the total authorized shares by the same multiple as the reverse stock split. The new additional proposal is designed to cap the increase in the total additional authorized shares at six times the post reverse split shares authorized assuming the previously disclosed reverse stock split proposal is approved and the reverse stock split is implemented. The Company expects to file an amended preliminary proxy statement that includes such authorized share cap proposal shortly.

Over the last 12 months, FFIE stock dropped by -95.70%. The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $256.00 million, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.71M shares, FFIE stock reached a trading volume of 42497253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -45.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2453, while it was recorded at 0.2012 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4407 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Insider Position Details