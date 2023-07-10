DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $30

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] gained 5.63% or 1.42 points to close at $26.65 with a heavy trading volume of 10181925 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 12:46 AM that DraftKings No Longer Pursuing Acquisition of PointsBet’s U.S. Business.

About DraftKingsDraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 23 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in 5 states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in 3 states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. Launched in 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

It opened the trading session at $25.60, the shares rose to $26.96 and dropped to $25.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DKNG points out that the company has recorded 127.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -149.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 10181925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 26.16 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]