Carvana Co. [CVNA] Revenue clocked in at $12.71 billion, up 521.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] gained 21.09% on the last trading session, reaching $29.45 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 3.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, following the close of market on Thursday, August 3, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

Carvana Co. represents 106.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.60 billion with the latest information. CVNA stock price has been found in the range of $24.68 to $29.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.66M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 29224475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.41. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 99.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 484.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.48, while it was recorded at 26.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

