Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] – find out why.

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] jumped around 0.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.00 at the close of the session, up 11.32%. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark Releases June 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update.

Company mined 1,624 bitcoins during the quarter, while the Company’s bitcoin holdings grew 170% quarter over quarter.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ending June 30, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 16402468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.85. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 46.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]