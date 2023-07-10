C3.ai Inc. [AI] is 250.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a high on 07/07/23, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.25. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C3 AI Announces 2023 Investor Day.

As previously announced, C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, is hosting an Investor Day on June 22, 2023 in New York City to provide C3 AI investors with a company update, including information about our product roadmap, product demonstrations including C3 Generative AI, and updates on our partner ecosystem. The event will be broadcast to the investor community at large via a live webcast.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The event will include presentations by C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel and other members of the executive leadership team. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31106054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 8.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.37%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $4.52 billion, with 112.80 million shares outstanding and 90.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.79M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 31106054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.86, while it was recorded at 38.47 for the last single week of trading, and 20.39 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]