Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $129.78 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $129.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 1:20 AM that Amazon Celebrates Prime Members With More Deals Than Any Past Prime Day Event.

Discover new deals on Amazon from Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, D’Amelio Footwear, and Dyson, plus savings on Barbiecore items and on celebrity favorites like KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens, Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, PRIME by Logan Paul & KSI, and Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain.

Shop summer essentials exclusive to Amazon, including select kids’ bathing suits from Simple Joys by Carter’s and men’s tech shorts from Amazon Essentials starting at $10, and Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select items from Sun Bum, Bose, and essie.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 10.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1317.02 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $128.1294 to $130.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.73M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 41884794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $140.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.11, while it was recorded at 129.82 for the last single week of trading, and 104.30 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]