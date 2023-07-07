why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.21

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM that Spirit AeroSystems Welcomes Ratification of New Contract with International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers; Will Fully Resume Work at its Wichita Plant.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (“Spirit AeroSystems”), welcomes today’s ratification of a new four-year contract with members of Local Lodge 839 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company announced it will begin restoring operations at its Wichita plant tomorrow, Friday, June 30, and begin to fully resume production on Wednesday, July 5.

A sum of 2862390 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $29.97 and dropped to a low of $29.05 until finishing in the latest session at $29.43.

The one-year SPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.72. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 29.51 for the last single week of trading, and 29.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details