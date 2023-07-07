why Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $129.67

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] slipped around -0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $112.00 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Intercontinental Exchange Reports June and Second Quarter 2023 Statistics.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported June 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“ICE had a strong second quarter and first half as customers utilize our multi-currency platform of global benchmarks across commodities, energy and interest rates to manage their risk exposure,” said Ben Jackson, President at ICE. “The growth this year of ICE’s flagship oil, natural gas, and soft commodity derivative markets, particularly Brent and TTF, show the crucial role these contracts play in reflecting global fundamentals to meet our customers’ hedging needs, underpinned by the strength and liquidity of our commercial customer base.”.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock is now 9.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICE Stock saw the intraday high of $112.91 and lowest of $111.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.11, which means current price is +18.95% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 2988586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $129.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.85, while it was recorded at 112.52 for the last single week of trading, and 103.56 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 5.12%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]