why Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.60

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] slipped around -0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.02 at the close of the session, down -1.92%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 28, 2023.

On Friday, July 28, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its third quarter operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President – Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock is now -1.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEN Stock saw the intraday high of $26.24 and lowest of $25.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.37, which means current price is +9.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 3369656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.23.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.59, while it was recorded at 26.59 for the last single week of trading, and 26.45 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]