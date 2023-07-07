why agilon health inc. [AGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.88

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] slipped around -0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.67 at the close of the session, down -3.42%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that agilon health Names Silvana Battaglia to Board of Directors.

Longtime Human Resources Executive Brings Significant Business Leadership Experience to Role as Independent Member of agilon’s Board.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that Silvana Battaglia has been named as an independent board director. Battaglia brings more than two decades of business leadership experience in global human resources, shaping high-performance cultures, talent, and succession management, and driving organizational transformation within the pharmaceutical, healthcare and business services sectors.

agilon health inc. stock is now 3.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGL Stock saw the intraday high of $17.145 and lowest of $16.495 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.44, which means current price is +11.13% above from all time high which was touched on 03/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 3167128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about agilon health inc. [AGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has AGL stock performed recently?

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.58 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.93, while it was recorded at 17.06 for the last single week of trading, and 21.24 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, agilon health inc. [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

