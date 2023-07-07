Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. What else is Wall St. saying

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] price surged by 25.61 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that New Study Highlights the Positive Impact on Student Outcomes of Barnes & Noble Education’s First Day® Complete Equitable Access Program; Results Driving Rapid Growth of the Model across Colleges and Universities.

Newly released student survey underscores the significant benefits of First Day® Complete equitable access model on student academic success.

83% of survey participants said the program had a positive impact on their classroom success and 86% of students said they were better prepared for the academic term.

A sum of 5644876 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 315.19K shares. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares reached a high of $2.24 and dropped to a low of $1.61 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

The one-year BNED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.14. The average equity rating for BNED stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

BNED Stock Performance Analysis:

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.59. With this latest performance, BNED shares gained by 79.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.69 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3800, while it was recorded at 1.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.12. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.50.

Return on Total Capital for BNED is now -7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.52. Additionally, BNED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] managed to generate an average of -$14,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BNED Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. go to 20.00%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] Insider Position Details