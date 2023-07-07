Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a low on 07/06/23, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $186.19. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Analog Devices Recognized by JLR as Winner of Supplier Excellence Awards, Demonstrating Strength of Companies’ Ongoing Partnership.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) was recognized as a winner in JLR’s annual Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected in the Customer Love category, Analog Devices was highlighted as a top supplier who demonstrates real care for clients.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622850134/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4173737 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $93.57 billion, with 504.71 million shares outstanding and 494.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4173737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $205.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.20, while it was recorded at 190.96 for the last single week of trading, and 172.23 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 5.97%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]