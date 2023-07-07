Wall Street Analyst Initiated Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.57%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Talos Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced the appointment of Sergio L. Maiworm Jr. as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Senior Vice President, effective as of July 1, 2023, replacing Shannon E. Young, III who has accepted a similar role with a large independent E&P company. Mr. Maiworm has been with Talos since 2018, most recently serving in a key role as Vice President – Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Mr. Maiworm brings over 20 years of energy and finance experience to the role of CFO, previously serving as an energy investment banker at Deutsche Bank, as a manager in the Mergers & Acquisitions group of Royal Dutch Shell, in various accounting and finance roles at Transocean, and beginning his career in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Maiworm earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Maiworm is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s General Management Program. Mr. Young is expected to transition from the Company by the end of the month.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: “Talos has always developed dynamic, talented leaders in the industry. Sergio brings significant experience, knowledge and expertise in finance, treasury, investor relations and accounting and a deep understanding of our business to position him well to take on the role of CFO. Shane has been an invaluable member of Talos’s leadership team as we have grown the Company. We wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”.

Over the last 12 months, TALO stock dropped by -6.36%. The one-year Talos Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.39. The average equity rating for TALO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 105.63 million shares outstanding and 69.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, TALO stock reached a trading volume of 7403547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TALO Stock Performance Analysis:

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, TALO shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Talos Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.56 and a Gross Margin at +52.65. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.12.

Return on Total Capital for TALO is now 39.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.85. Additionally, TALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] managed to generate an average of $875,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] Insider Position Details