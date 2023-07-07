Wall Street Analyst Initiated ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. What else is Wall St. saying

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] traded at a low on 07/06/23, posting a -24.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.88. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Eblasakimab Monthly Dosing Shows Potential for Best-In-Class Therapy in Positive Phase 2b Study in Atopic Dermatitis.

Key study results.

Eblasakimab is the first biologic in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis to demonstrate a competitive efficacy profile with once-monthly dosing from initiation comparable to once every two weeks, supporting advancement to Phase 3.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3151937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stands at 11.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.69%.

The market cap for ASLN stock reached $46.57 million, with 16.35 million shares outstanding and 16.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.15K shares, ASLN reached a trading volume of 3151937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLN shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

How has ASLN stock performed recently?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.10. With this latest performance, ASLN shares dropped by -30.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.00.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]