Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $10

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] closed the trading session at $3.74 on 07/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.63, while the highest price level was $4.00. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vimeo Announces Departure of Anjali Sud as CEO, Appointment of Adam Gross as Interim CEO.

Anjali Sud will remain CEO through August 31, 2023Company reaffirms second quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.04 percent and weekly performance of -9.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, VMEO reached to a volume of 3403070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

