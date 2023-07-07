Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain 6.95% so far this year. What now?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.43%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 10:08 PM that Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership Announces Upsize and Pricing of $750 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes.

Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership (“Ventas Realty”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ventas, Inc. (“Ventas”) (NYSE: VTR), announced today the pricing of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes. Ventas Realty also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on June 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $734 million in net proceeds to Ventas Realty after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount but before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by Ventas Realty (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Ventas Realty and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured and unsubordinated basis by Ventas. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2023. The notes will mature on June 1, 2026, unless earlier exchanged, redeemed or repurchased.

Over the last 12 months, VTR stock dropped by -6.97%. The one-year Ventas Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.17. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.85 billion, with 399.99 million shares outstanding and 397.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, VTR stock reached a trading volume of 3433133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $54.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.94, while it was recorded at 48.02 for the last single week of trading, and 45.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.90. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of -$105,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] Insider Position Details