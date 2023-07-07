UBS slashes price target on Centene Corporation [CNC] – find out why.

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM that More Homeless Californians to Find Housing and Social Services Thanks to $46 Million in Grants from Health Net.

Health Net will provide critical funds to organizations across the state to help find housing for people experiencing homelessness and offer supportive services to California’s most vulnerable residents.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Health Net announced that the company will award more than $46 million dollars in grants to support California’s unhoused Medi-Cal members through housing and other supportive services. Invested across 26 counties, these funds will support local Continuum of Care (CoC) programs and other housing services agencies. A CoC is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and other services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Over the last 12 months, CNC stock dropped by -20.72%. The one-year Centene Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.87. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.38 billion, with 550.78 million shares outstanding and 545.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CNC stock reached a trading volume of 3716428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.68, while it was recorded at 67.29 for the last single week of trading, and 73.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.26%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details