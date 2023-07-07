Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] – find out why.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] traded at a low on 07/06/23, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.59. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that My Best Buy Memberships™ has arrived.

Updated membership options give customers the opportunity to find the tier that fits their needs.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sign up now for exclusive deals, deeper discounts, tech support, product protection and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3071009 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at 1.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $17.39 billion, with 218.90 million shares outstanding and 200.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 3071009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BBY stock performed recently?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.17, while it was recorded at 81.79 for the last single week of trading, and 76.49 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.22. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 28.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.33. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.78.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 3.40%.

Insider trade positions for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]