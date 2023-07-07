SNDL Inc. [SNDL] is -36.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] price plunged by -5.71 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM that SNDL and Nova Cannabis Extend Outside Date for Closing of the Strategic Partnership.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“SNDL”) and Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) (“Nova”) announced today that due to ongoing review by regulators with respect to required approvals, the outside date for the closing of the previously-announced strategic partnership (the “Transaction”) as contemplated by the implementation agreement entered into between SNDL and Nova dated December 20, 2022, as amended on April 3, 2023, and June 16, 2023 (collectively, the “Implementation Agreement”) has been extended. SNDL and Nova anticipate that the Transaction will close on or before July 25, 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and the amendment to certain terms of the Transaction that are mutually satisfactory to SNDL and Nova.

“We have been closely collaborating with regulators and continue to progress toward completion of the Transaction,” said Marcie Kiziak, Nova’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to further solidify Nova’s leadership position in the Canadian cannabis retail market and continue to drive sustainable growth through a well-capitalized cannabis retail platform and our partnership with SNDL.”.

A sum of 3376618 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. SNDL Inc. shares reached a high of $1.40 and dropped to a low of $1.32 until finishing in the latest session at $1.32.

The one-year SNDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.43. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5107, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9658 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SNDL Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.60.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

