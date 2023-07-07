Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Is Currently 6.16 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.57 during the day while it closed the day at $1.55. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results.

Revenues of $5.7 Billion, Compared to Prior Year Revenues of $6.0 Billion.

Retail Comparable Same Store Prescriptions Increased 4.7 Percent – Comparable Same Store Prescriptions, Excluding COVID Impact, Increased 7.4 Percent.

Rite Aid Corporation stock has also gained 1.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RAD stock has declined by -28.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.59% and lost -53.59% year-on date.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $86.92 million, with 55.02 million shares outstanding and 54.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 3111095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

RAD stock trade performance evaluation

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8662, while it was recorded at 1.5120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5014 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Insider Ownership positions