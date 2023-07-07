PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain 64.75% so far this year. What now?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] slipped around -2.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $75.01 at the close of the session, down -2.74%. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PulteGroup Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Built to Honor® Program, Recognizing and Thanking Our Nation’s Veterans.

For many veterans, returning to civilian life can surface a wide range of emotions and experiences, especially for those who return forever changed due to injury or disability incurred while serving. Many face uncertainty about life after service, and hardships while supporting the spouses and children who carried untold silent duties while their loved one served.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703871781/en/.

PulteGroup Inc. stock is now 64.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHM Stock saw the intraday high of $76.29 and lowest of $74.3324 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.14, which means current price is +64.75% above from all time high which was touched on 06/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 3161315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.51, while it was recorded at 76.88 for the last single week of trading, and 54.11 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $398,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]