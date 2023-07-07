Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] Is Currently 1.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] gained 1.77% or 0.22 points to close at $12.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2952619 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PRIMO WATER ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo Water”), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America and Europe, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter ended July 1, 2023 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Primo Water will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management’s presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:.

It opened the trading session at $12.48, the shares rose to $12.71 and dropped to $12.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRMW points out that the company has recorded -18.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 942.15K shares, PRMW reached to a volume of 2952619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRMW in the course of the last twelve months was 149.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PRMW stock

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, PRMW shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.38 and a Gross Margin at +58.39. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.37. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of $3,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 17.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]