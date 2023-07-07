Prestige Wealth Inc. [PWM] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prestige Wealth Inc. [NASDAQ: PWM] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.00 during the day while it closed the day at $5.40. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM that Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected commence trading on July 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “PWM.”.

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.00 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price after the closing of Offering, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

PWM reached a trading volume of 2683419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

PWM stock trade performance evaluation

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Prestige Wealth Inc. [PWM]: Insider Ownership positions