Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, down -18.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] loss -9.86% on the last trading session, reaching $3.75 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Origin Materials Announces Startup of Origin 1, World’s First Commercial CMF Plant.

New fundamental chemical building block, CMF, to be available at commercial scale for the first time.

Plant to act as innovation center for scaling up and deploying Company’s core technology platform, with a focus on funded joint development programs and qualifying materials for higher value applications.

Origin Materials Inc. represents 138.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $515.44 million with the latest information. ORGN stock price has been found in the range of $3.72 to $4.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, ORGN reached a trading volume of 3504968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 303.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for ORGN stock

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, ORGN shares dropped by -19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ORGN is now -11.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ORGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] managed to generate an average of $506,897 per employee.Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]