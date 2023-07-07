Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] – find out why.

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] loss -1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $35.04 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Capri Holdings Announces 3-Year Partnership With the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to Accelerate the Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture Practices in the United States.

First of its kind partnership seeks to improve 150,000 acres of U.S. grasslands to drive a more sustainable future for leather industry.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced a new 3-year partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to accelerate the adoption of voluntary regenerative management and conservation practices in the United States, a key leather-sourcing region within the company’s supply chain. The initiative is expected to generate $3 million in on-the-ground conservation impact through $1.5 million in funding from Capri Holdings and matching contributions through NFWF. This first-of-its-kind partnership between NFWF and the fashion industry seeks to improve 150,000 acres of U.S. grasslands by working with private landowners and local partners to drive a more sustainable future for the leather industry, while helping to meet the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments.

Capri Holdings Limited represents 123.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.07 billion with the latest information. CPRI stock price has been found in the range of $34.17 to $35.205.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 2887095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $50.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 35.87 for the last single week of trading, and 47.43 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 3.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]