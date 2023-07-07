Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.18 billion, down -0.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 0.07% or 0.03 points to close at $41.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3546350 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM that Match Launches New Feature Designed to Combat Dating App Burnout.

Introducing 72 Hours, an exclusive new feature to get you off your phone and on a date.

Today, Match, the app for adults who are serious about dating, announced the launch of 72 Hours, a new feature designed to give date-ready members an opportunity to meet other serious singles in real life sooner. Match believes that three days can change everything, and this new timed experience helps those who are committed to finding a relationship start meaningful conversations, while avoiding the endless game of messaging and churning through options.

It opened the trading session at $40.51, the shares rose to $41.1987 and dropped to $40.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded 0.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 3546350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $52.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.13, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 42.17 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]