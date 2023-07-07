Market cap of Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] reaches 1.67B – now what?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] jumped around 2.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.06 at the close of the session, up 15.49%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sweetgreen to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 27, 2023.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. On that day, the company will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the company’s earnings call will be available on the investors section of the company’s website at https://investor.sweetgreen.com/. An archived webcast of the call will be available on sweetgreen’s investor relations website shortly after the call, and will remain available for approximately one year.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock is now 75.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SG Stock saw the intraday high of $15.44 and lowest of $14.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.66, which means current price is +146.89% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 8221460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has SG stock performed recently?

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.75. With this latest performance, SG shares gained by 45.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.27 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.51.

Return on Total Capital for SG is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.57. Additionally, SG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] managed to generate an average of -$31,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc. go to 36.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]