Market cap of Lennar Corporation [LEN] reaches 39.24B – now what?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$3.77. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Quarterra Multifamily Announces Start of Leasing at Towne Nashville Apartments.

Mid-Rise Community Harnesses the Energy and Culture of Historic Germantown Neighborhood.

Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at Towne Nashville, a 329-home mid-rise community in Nashville’s vibrant Germantown neighborhood.

A sum of 2805583 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Lennar Corporation shares reached a high of $122.29 and dropped to a low of $119.62 until finishing in the latest session at $120.52.

The one-year LEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.14. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $132.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.13.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.25, while it was recorded at 123.84 for the last single week of trading, and 97.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 0.60%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details