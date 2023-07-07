Market cap of Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] reaches 5.30M – now what?

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] loss -17.74% or -0.22 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2882231 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Infobird Co., Ltd Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

– Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 30, 2023 notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement and that the matter is now closed.

On December 6, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was given 180 days, or until June 5, 2023, to regain compliance. Effective May 15, 2023, the Company effected a 1-for-5 share consolidation.

It opened the trading session at $1.27, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $0.9505, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IFBD points out that the company has recorded -70.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, IFBD reached to a volume of 2882231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for IFBD stock

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.66. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4645, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6043 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Infobird Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68.

Infobird Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

