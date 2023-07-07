Market cap of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] reaches 4.06B – now what?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] gained 13.38% on the last trading session, reaching $45.09 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DigitalOcean Acquires Paperspace to Expand AI Offerings.

Paperspace’s high-performance GPU tooling enables small and medium-sized businesses around the globe to test, build, and scale AI models in the cloud.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), the cloud for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups, has acquired Paperspace, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure as a service for highly scalable applications leveraging graphics processing units (GPUs). The acquisition and integration of Paperspace’s advanced technology into the DigitalOcean platform will extend DigitalOcean’s offerings, enabling customers to more easily test, develop and deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications, augment and enhance existing AI/ML applications and utilize GPUs in ways that have predominantly been the domain of large enterprises.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. represents 95.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.06 billion with the latest information. DOCN stock price has been found in the range of $39.17 to $45.4039.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, DOCN reached a trading volume of 4968555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCN in the course of the last twelve months was 52.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for DOCN stock

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.49. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.51, while it was recorded at 40.74 for the last single week of trading, and 33.58 for the last 200 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.61 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.21.

Return on Total Capital for DOCN is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,202.57. Additionally, DOCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,089.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] managed to generate an average of -$20,169 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. go to 45.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]