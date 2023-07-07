Market cap of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] reaches 38.28B – now what?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $53.80 on 07/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.34, while the highest price level was $54.325. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Dell Technologies Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

Dell Technologies Inc. (“Dell Technologies”) (NYSE:DELL) today announced the pricing terms of the previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) by Dell Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Dell”). Dell expects to accept for purchase $999,994,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 6.020% Senior Notes due 2026 that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Deadline referenced below from the registered holders (collectively, the “Holders”) thereof. The Offers and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”) set forth in the table below are as described in the Offer to Purchase dated June 15, 2023, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The “Total Consideration” for each series per $1,000 principal amount of the debt securities identified in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities” and each referred to as a “series” of Securities) validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers was determined by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the yield to maturity based on the bid side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security, in each case as set forth in the table below, and is payable to Holders of the Securities who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Securities at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 29, 2023 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) and whose Securities are accepted for purchase by Dell. The Reference Yields (as determined pursuant to the Offer to Purchase) listed in the table were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, June 30, 2023, by the dealer managers identified below. The Total Consideration for each series of Securities includes an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such Holders and accepted for purchase by Dell.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.76 percent and weekly performance of 3.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 3483577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $53.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.60, while it was recorded at 53.97 for the last single week of trading, and 41.81 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.17%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions