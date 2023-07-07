Market Analysts see The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] loss -0.47% or -0.18 points to close at $38.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4476940 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 619-7414. Outside the United States, please call (212) 547-0478. The participant passcode is 8108580. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

It opened the trading session at $37.92, the shares rose to $38.20 and dropped to $37.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPG points out that the company has recorded 12.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 4476940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 286.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.83, while it was recorded at 38.38 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]