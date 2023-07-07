Market Analysts see Novavax Inc. [NVAX] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.24%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM that Novavax’s Nuvaxovid™ Receives Full Marketing Authorization in the EU for the Prevention of COVID.

Marketing Authorization replaces conditional Marketing Authorization and is first for Novavax in the EU.

Marketing Authorization includes use of Nuvaxovid™ as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older and booster in adults.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock dropped by -89.02%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.91. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $604.55 million, with 86.16 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 4097583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

