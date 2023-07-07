Market Analysts see Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] price plunged by -1.48 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Invesco Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco’s results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

A sum of 3646158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.47M shares. Invesco Ltd. shares reached a high of $16.69 and dropped to a low of $16.30 until finishing in the latest session at $16.63.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.31. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.00, while it was recorded at 16.84 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 11.78%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details