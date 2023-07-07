Market Analysts see Azul S.A. [AZUL] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.23 during the day while it closed the day at $11.55. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM that Azul Announces an 86% Acceptance Rate for Its Exchange Offers.

Azul, the largest airline in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations served, announces today an aggregate acceptance rate of 86% in its previously announced offers to exchange its 2024 and 2026 Senior Notes. An amount of US$291,170,000 in principal of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 representing 72.8% of the outstanding principal, and US$567,602,000 in principal of the 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026 representing 94.6% of the outstanding principal, will be exchanged.

“This is another key milestone in our comprehensive permanent plan which started with the successful negotiation with our lessors and OEMs and now continues with the overwhelming acceptance of our exchange offers with more than 85% participation. This comprehensive plan will significantly strengthen Azul’s capital structure and improve our cash generation. We have reached all of these agreements amicably, demonstrating the strength of our long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships,” said Alex Malfitani, Azul’s CFO. “With each step the company takes, our partners have responded very positively, signaling strong confidence in the long-term growth and competitive advantages of our business,” says Malfitani.

Azul S.A. stock has also loss -12.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZUL stock has inclined by 73.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 105.52% and gained 89.03% year-on date.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $1.30 billion, with 120.02 million shares outstanding and 111.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 4411614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $13.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.30. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 551.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$53,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Insider Ownership positions