Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.78 during the day while it closed the day at $13.70. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer; Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 2705748. The replay will be available until July 27, 2023.

Liberty Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRT stock has inclined by 3.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.16% and lost -14.43% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.39 billion, with 176.57 million shares outstanding and 167.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3521125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $19.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 13.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 22.50%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: Insider Ownership positions