KB Home [KBH] is 51.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] loss -4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $48.33 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Bridgepoint offers spacious, new, two-story townhomes near highly rated schools and downtown Chapel Hill, priced from the $450,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bridgepoint, its latest, new, townhome community in Chapel Hill. These new townhomes are designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like open kitchens with breakfast bars, large bedroom suites with expansive closets, and ample storage space. The community offers low-maintenance living and floor plans with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Bridgepoint is located within the highly rated Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district and close to downtown Chapel Hill for shopping, dining and entertainment.

KB Home represents 83.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.01 billion with the latest information. KBH stock price has been found in the range of $47.36 to $49.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 3097896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $56.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 41.70.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, KBH shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.92, while it was recorded at 50.72 for the last single week of trading, and 36.79 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.77.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 20.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $343,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to -6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]