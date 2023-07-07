Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] Is Currently -8.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: KZIA] price plunged by -8.55 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that KAZIA’S PAXALISIB RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR TREATMENT OF SOLID TUMOR BRAIN METASTASES HARBORING PI3K PATHWAY MUTATIONS IN COMBINATION WITH RADIATION THERAPY.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that its lead program, paxalisib, has been awarded Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations in combination with radiation therapy.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The FDA’s decision to grant FTD was based on promising clinical data from an interim analysis of an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in which patients with brain metastases from a primary tumour are receiving paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy (NCT04192981). These clinical data were presented at the 2022 Annual Conference on CNS Clinical Trials and Brain Metastases, jointly organized by the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) and the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), by Dr. Jonathan Yang, lead investigator in the clinical trial. All nine evaluable patients in the trial (100%) responded to the combination of paxalisib with radiotherapy. Published benchmarks suggest a typical response rate for radiotherapy alone to be around 20-40%.

A sum of 9340176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.94K shares. Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares reached a high of $1.28 and dropped to a low of $0.9701 until finishing in the latest session at $1.07.

The one-year KZIA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.5. The average equity rating for KZIA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZIA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06.

KZIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, KZIA shares dropped by -10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2523, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0060 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kazia Therapeutics Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KZIA is now -88.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.98.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] Insider Position Details