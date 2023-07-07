Jefferies lifts Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] loss -0.19% or -0.19 points to close at $98.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3678879 shares. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM that Viva Aerobus Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power 90 More Airbus A321neo Aircraft.

— Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, announced today that Viva Aerobus has selected GTF engines to power an additional 90 Airbus A321neo firm aircraft orders, the first of which is expected to be delivered in 2027. Having previously ordered 65 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, the airline has now committed to 155 aircraft with GTF engines. Pratt & Whitney and Viva Aerobus have also extended their EngineWise® Maintenance long-term agreement to cover the maintenance needs of the entire GTF-powered fleet.

“As we continue to grow and renew our fleet, we need the best engine technology, with lower operating costs and fuel efficiency,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus. “At Viva Aerobus our mission is not only to be always safe, always reliable, and always low fares, but to do so in a way that is mindful of the environment. Our commitment to The Future is Green, our environmental culture, has led us down the path of innovation and state of the art technology. This GTF engine agreement with Pratt & Whitney is an important step towards further reducing our environmental footprint.”.

It opened the trading session at $97.90, the shares rose to $98.74 and dropped to $97.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RTX points out that the company has recorded -2.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 3678879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.89, while it was recorded at 98.09 for the last single week of trading, and 96.14 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]