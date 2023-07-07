HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.14%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Announces Rebranding and Name Change to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. to Reflect our HPC Strategy and Updates Bitcoin Equivalent for Fiscal 2023.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 10, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2023) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA) (the Company” or “HIVE”) a global leader in blockchain technology, today announces its intent to undergo a strategic rebranding including a name change to “HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.” (the “Name Change”) to better reflect the Company’s evolving expansion into fast tracking our HPC data centres by utilizing our Nvidia high performance Graphics Processing Unit (“GPU”) chips for the mass adoption trend in Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). HIVE has been a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency mining sector since 2017. The intent of the name change signals a significant strategic expansion to harness the potential of our green energy data centres and of GPU Cloud compute technology, a vital tool in the world of AI, machine learning, and advanced data analysis since the launch of ChatGPT.

Over the last 12 months, HIVE stock rose by 53.71%. The one-year HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.52. The average equity rating for HIVE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $556.38 million, with 107.41 million shares outstanding and 83.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, HIVE stock reached a trading volume of 2761644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $5.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.14. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 67.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 238.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.31 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.62 and a Gross Margin at -29.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.35.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Insider Position Details