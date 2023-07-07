HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] Revenue clocked in at $16.25 billion, down -2.89% YTD: What’s Next?

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $66.43 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM that HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 on July 29, 2022. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under “About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings” on HDFC Bank’s website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

HDFC Bank Limited represents 1.85 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.35 billion with the latest information. HDB stock price has been found in the range of $66.11 to $67.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 2979409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $74.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07.

Trading performance analysis for HDB stock

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.00, while it was recorded at 68.69 for the last single week of trading, and 66.12 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.05. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 19.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]