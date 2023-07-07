Global Payments Inc. [GPN] moved up 0.48: Why It’s Important

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] traded at a high on 07/06/23, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.26. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Global Payments to Present at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8 a.m. EDT in New York City.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3737054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Global Payments Inc. stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $27.59 billion, with 263.12 million shares outstanding and 260.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 3737054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $136.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GPN stock performed recently?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.69, while it was recorded at 101.53 for the last single week of trading, and 105.63 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.90. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.24.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.02. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $4,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 14.55%.

Insider trade positions for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]