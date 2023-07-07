For Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN], Analyst sees a drop to $64. What next?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] traded at a high on 07/06/23, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.10. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM that Tyson Foods Celebrates One Year of Providing Tuition-Free Education for all U.S. Team Members.

Upward Academy Online Now Offers More than 250 Education Programs, Including University of Arkansas Degree Programs.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3367810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tyson Foods Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $18.21 billion, with 354.00 million shares outstanding and 283.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 3367810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $56.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has TSN stock performed recently?

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.37, while it was recorded at 51.50 for the last single week of trading, and 60.65 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]