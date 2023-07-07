For Liberty Global plc [LBTYK], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.50 during the day while it closed the day at $18.47. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:58 AM that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Shareholders Vote “For” All Proposals Related to Liberty Global’s Proposed Bermuda Redomicile.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced that independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended that Liberty Global’s shareholders vote for all of the Company’s proposals in connection with Liberty Global’s intention to change the jurisdiction of incorporation of the parent company of the Liberty Global group from England & Wales to Bermuda. The ISS recommendation follows a similar recommendation from independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”).

The Board of Directors of Liberty Global is recommending that shareholders support its proposal to redomicile to Bermuda to facilitate value enhancing transactions (such as buybacks, dividends, spin-offs, divestitures and acquisitions) and reduce administrative expenses and burdens, while preserving strong accountability and corporate governance.

Liberty Global plc stock has also gained 3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBTYK stock has declined by -9.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.64% and lost -4.94% year-on date.

The market cap for LBTYK stock reached $8.02 billion, with 259.27 million shares outstanding and 238.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 3032497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 17.98 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

