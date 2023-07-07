For Absolute Software Corporation [ABST], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Absolute Software Corporation [NASDAQ: ABST] loss -0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $11.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Absolute Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) (“Absolute” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Absolute (the “Shares”) by 1414364 B.C. LTD., an affiliate of Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (“Crosspoint”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Transaction” or the “Arrangement”). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Absolute’s shareholders will receive US$11.50 for each Share held (the “Consideration”).

The Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval under Australia’s Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (the “FATA”), and is expected to close during the second half of 2023. Following completion of the Transaction, the common shares of Absolute are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Market. An application will also be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions following completion of the Arrangement. The Company will also deregister the Shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Absolute Software Corporation represents 52.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $794.24 million with the latest information. ABST stock price has been found in the range of $11.36 to $11.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ABST reached a trading volume of 7000079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABST shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Absolute Software Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Absolute Software Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABST in the course of the last twelve months was 24.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ABST stock

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ABST shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.62 and a Gross Margin at +68.85. Absolute Software Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for ABST is now -4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,663.36. Additionally, ABST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,485.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] managed to generate an average of -$41,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Absolute Software Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]